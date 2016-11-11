ITU Telecom World 2016 Edutainment Workshop: Startup Start it! [EN]

Edutainment Workshop: Startup Start it!

Venue: IMPACT Arena, Bangkok

Expected number of participant: 150-200 people

Date: 17 November 2016, 11.00 – 15.00

Summary

Edutainment Workshop: Startup Start it! is an activity aiming to equip participant with knowledge and skills on Startup. It will include Terms that Startup use, how to get funding for Startup, different stages of Startup, and what to prepare being a Startup. A keynote will be delivered by Mr. Polpat Songthamjitti, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of GetLinks a Curated Tech Hiring Marketplace for Asia.

Another session will be a joyful workshop that boost creativity of the participant. The session will be led by a team of Young Entrepreneur Assembly Hub (YEAH). Team YEAH has been organizing workshops throughout various universities to empower students with entrepreneurship skills. This workshop will give participant with random words as an input and expect a business model from participants as an output.

Program Itinerary

Time Agenda Description Notes 10.30 – 11.00 Registration Open for participants to register to the event. Early show-ups will be took care by the MC during the waiting time. Participant are online pre-registered 11.00 – 11.15 Ice-Breaking Activity Recreational activity that allows participant to mingle and know more about each other. The activity that will be conduct is Face Drawing, get the participants to walk around with pen and paper. Participant will have to draw a face of other people without looking at their own paper. The purpose is for participant to look directly into eyes and will be less nervous later when we require them to group up with strangers. Followed by quick quiz using google to look for Startup words. 11.00 – 11.45 Idea Baker workshop Workshop aimed to let participant to experience a Startup way of thinking with business opportunity. The activity will help boost Business Creativity by grouping up participant into team of 5 people. Each group will have to build a business model from 3 random words given. Groups will then be paired up and pitch to each other on – Which pain does the idea trying to solve? – What’s the business model? Participants are expected to be creative and take initiative to brought crazy idea to the table and be able to see through the possibility of making it true. Equipment – Butcher paper – Marker 11.45 – 12.15 Pair Pitching Two groups will be pairing up and get an opportunity to pitch their result with each other. Participant are expected to learn and experience about Feedback giving which is an essential skill that all Startup should have. Collecting feedback will lead to a better product development Moderator: Young Entrepreneur Assembly Hub Team 12.15 – 13.15 Lunch Break 13.15 – 14.15 Keynote: Intro to Startup The keynote session will be an interactive one that encourage participant to raise questions. The content of the keynote will cover essential information about Startup which are – Startup terms – Startup Stages – What investor are looking for – Startup funding Keynote speaker will guide participant through a journey of a Startup starting from Problem/Solution fit, Product/Market fit, and scaling up. Keynote Speaker: Mr.Polpat Songthamjitti, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of GetLinks 14.15 – 14.30 Q & A session Open for participant to raise questions that they are interested in to know the keynote speaker perspectives. 14.30 – 14.45 Closing remarks Closure and wrapping up of the Edutainment Workshop. 14.45 – 15.00 Coffee Break & Networking Participant will be served with afternoon coffee and a chance to network with each other.

Speaker Profile

Intro to Startup

Polpat Songthamjitti is a Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of GetLinks

Graduated with Bachelor of Business Administration, Chulalongkorn University.

Past experience Senior Regional Online Marketing Manager – Social Media, Lazada Group Consultant, Korn Ferry Hay Group Senior Marketing Executive, Colgate Palmolive Marketing Executive, Procter & Gamble



Idea Baker Workshop

Thepachai Pancharoen PR Account director from Young Entrepreneur Assembly Hub and Founder of Assumption University Entrepreneur Organization will lead a team that experienced in organizing workshop to empower student in entrepreneurship skills.

Moderator profile

Mister Niran Batra will be the master of the ceremony throughout the whole day. Niran can communicate well both in Thai and English, also very experienced in business world.

Graduated with Bachelor of Engineering, Information and Communication Engineering program from Chulalongkorn University.

Business Analyst, YCP Holdings

Expected result for participant